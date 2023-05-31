American International Group Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Woodward worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

