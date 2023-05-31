American International Group Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,372,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

