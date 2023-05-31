American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

