American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.