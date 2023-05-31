American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Landstar System worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

