American International Group Inc. Sells 1,902 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

