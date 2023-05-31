American International Group Inc. Sells 1,969 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 590,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.