American International Group Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

