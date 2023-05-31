American International Group Inc. Sells 2,654 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 38,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

