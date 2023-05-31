American International Group Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

