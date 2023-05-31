American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lithia Motors worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Shares of LAD opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

