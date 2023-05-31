American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

