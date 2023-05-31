Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,710,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

