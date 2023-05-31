Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.