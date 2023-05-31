Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.98. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.