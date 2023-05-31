Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 325 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VLO opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

