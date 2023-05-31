Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.