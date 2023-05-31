Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

