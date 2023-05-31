Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $321,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCA opened at $264.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

