Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,324,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

