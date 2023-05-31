Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Anterix Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

