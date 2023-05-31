Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $49.61.
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
