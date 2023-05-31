Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,584 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,394 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.