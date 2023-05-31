Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.76. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 275,500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 21.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

About Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.