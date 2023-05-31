Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.76. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 275,500 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 21.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
