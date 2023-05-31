Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,102,214 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.