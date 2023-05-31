Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $18.30. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.