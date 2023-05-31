Assetmark Inc. Has $634,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

MMM stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

