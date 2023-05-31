Assetmark Inc. Makes New $660,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

