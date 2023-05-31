Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.07-$7.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.36 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

