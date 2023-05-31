Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,012 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Fortive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTV opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

