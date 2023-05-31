Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

AZUL opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 629,730 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 675,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

