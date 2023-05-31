Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,495 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

NYSE K opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.