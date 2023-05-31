Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,664 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,731 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its position in Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.