Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

