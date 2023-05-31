Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.09.

VEEV opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

