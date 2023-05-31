Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Waters by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $255.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $252.18 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average is $316.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

