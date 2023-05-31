Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,643. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.