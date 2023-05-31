Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

NYSE:UNP opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

