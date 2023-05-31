Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,956 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,147,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

NYSE LYV opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

