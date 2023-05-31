Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 24,401 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

