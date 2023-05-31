Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

SCHW opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

