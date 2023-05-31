Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

