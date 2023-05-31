Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

