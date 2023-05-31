Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

