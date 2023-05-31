Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.37 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 45,452 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

