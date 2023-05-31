Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 480.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.41% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CQQQ opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

