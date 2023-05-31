Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $313.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.