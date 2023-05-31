Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

