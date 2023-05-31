Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,874 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.