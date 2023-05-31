Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.