Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

